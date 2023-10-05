First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.32

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.32 and last traded at $95.32, with a volume of 18136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.
First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.
About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
