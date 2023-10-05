Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,724,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,754 shares.The stock last traded at $57.85 and had previously closed at $58.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

