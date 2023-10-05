Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $4.96 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

