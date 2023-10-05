Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams Sells 1,377 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $235.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.