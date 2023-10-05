Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $85.23 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,915.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00231759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.00827684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00541396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00056106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00132217 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

