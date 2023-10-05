First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.51

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 208535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

