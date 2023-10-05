Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHLS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

SHLS opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 126,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3,454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 152,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 147,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

