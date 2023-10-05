Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Capitec Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

CKHGY opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $52.86.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.