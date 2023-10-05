Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

NTRS opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

