JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

