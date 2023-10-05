China Medical System (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Medical System (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Medical System Price Performance
Shares of China Medical System stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
About China Medical System
