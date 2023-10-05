Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

