JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $55.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.