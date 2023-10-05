Truist Financial Lowers Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $11.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

