United Laboratories International (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Laboratories International (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
United Laboratories International Stock Down 5.7 %
OTCMKTS:ULIHF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. United Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $0.88.
United Laboratories International Company Profile
