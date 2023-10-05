United Laboratories International (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Laboratories International (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

United Laboratories International Stock Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:ULIHF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. United Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Get United Laboratories International alerts:

United Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediate products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.