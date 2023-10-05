JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $12.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

