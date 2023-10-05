Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $257.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.27.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $773,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.