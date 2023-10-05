Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NYSE:MS opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

