Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.77% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $175,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,998,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 238,924 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

