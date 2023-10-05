Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.