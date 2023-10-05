ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 11,963 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 11,963 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $76,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,697.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $123,747.75.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $157,847.13.

ON24 Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 641.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ON24 by 194.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

