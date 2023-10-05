Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $40,968.30 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80.

Shares of PEN opened at $230.95 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 312.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

