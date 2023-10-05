Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Anuj Aggarwal Sells 6,987 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $67,214.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 9,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $89,190.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 844 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $8,355.60.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter.

MRAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

