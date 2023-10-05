Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 3,998 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

