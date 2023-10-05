FY2024 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered by DA Davidson

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Investar has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Investar had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

