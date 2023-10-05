Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Newmont

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 191,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

