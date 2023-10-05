Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 0.4 %

TITN opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $570.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

