Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Star Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SGU opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Star Group, L.P. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $300.12 million during the quarter.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Star Group’s payout ratio is -232.13%.

Star Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.