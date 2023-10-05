Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $239.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $267.60.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $30.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 45.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

