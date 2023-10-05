American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

