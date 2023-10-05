Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

