Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 126 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FN opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.35. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $170.77.

Insider Activity

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

