MRP Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,205,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 482,050 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 151.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,670,000 after buying an additional 526,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.