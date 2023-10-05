Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $486,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $799,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYT stock opened at $230.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

