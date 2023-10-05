Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

