Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $59.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

