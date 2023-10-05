MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $97,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $219.26 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.