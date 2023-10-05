25,180 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Global Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,178,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

