Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 177.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 61.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

