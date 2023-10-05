Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $536,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR opened at $188.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $205.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.