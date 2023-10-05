Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

