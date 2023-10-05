Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

CQQQ stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $729.87 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $51.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

