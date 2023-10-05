Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 345.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $32,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

