6,826 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 59,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 174,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

