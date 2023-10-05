NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Increased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $166,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 92.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after acquiring an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $35,147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $169.97 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.22.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

