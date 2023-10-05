Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 264 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 197.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in AGCO by 412.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

