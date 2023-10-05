Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $566,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.1% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

ALL stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.