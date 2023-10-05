Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 3,810 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

ICLN stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

