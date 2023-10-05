Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 84 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in ServiceNow by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $548.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

