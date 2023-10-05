Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.66

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 59414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

